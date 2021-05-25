PADUCAH - Classrooms are empty and laptops for virtual learning are shut off. Class is dismissed for students across the Local 6 region. Summer is beginning, but many school districts are worried about the hundreds of students who didn't show up in person, or participate in their classes this past year.
Truancy has now become a main issue for many schools and has only been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It's been harder to nail down to because with some kids being virtual... How much did they actually participate?” Paducah Tilghman High School social studies teacher, Steve Rich, says he's seen a significant increase in students being absent, both in-person and virtually. “Did they just login for that day have a little electronic signature or what have you... It's harder to tell.”
Rich says there are a lot of factors that play into absenteeism.
“I probably had several kids who are used to participating fully with the school experience, getting involved with a lot of extracurricular activities, they haven't been able to do that this year. That made it so they're overwhelmed.” Rich said.
Paducah Tilghman High School math interventionist, Tim Meadows, has made more than 300 home visits this past year to check in on students, his team made more than 500. He says students not going to class is not necessarily because students are “lazy,” it stems deeper than that.
“The younger kids are home from school and the older kids are taking care of the younger siblings and making sure they get their work done, and in the meantime, they're not getting their work done.” Meadows said.
There are already barriers local families have to fight through, such as poverty and homelessness. Virtual learning has added yet another, like lack of or competition for a good Wi-Fi connection. That's where the schools are responsible to step in to provide resources.
The resource centers at Paducah Independent Schools are able to provide kids with more than just clothes, they help families stay stocked up with food, school supplies and even Wi-Fi hotspots.
Director of Pupil Personnel at Paducah Independent Schools, Troy Brock, says absentee rates have skyrocketed across different schools in the district.
“Looking at our attendance strictly and determining who would qualify under truancy or habitual truancy at the high school we've seen a 388% increase from last year to this year. The middle school has been the hardest at 648% increase from this year to last year,” Brock said. “I think a lot of that has to do with age range and the maturity levels of the high school students versus the middle school students as well as supervision. We've extended a lot of grace to families in saying that we understand that circumstances call for different measures.”
Teachers are responsible for educating their students, but also being state mandated reporters for any kind of abuse or neglect. With virtual learning added into the mix, it's not always easy to see abuse through a screen.
Stephanie Moss with Child Watch Advocacy & Counseling Center works on identifying the root cause of absenteeism among students.
“A lot of children have issues going on at home that make it really hard for them to focus on their schoolwork,” Moss said. “Abuse and neglect can be going on because of the stress of COVID and losing jobs, it can be substance abuse, or different things. They need the resources and support. Some people think that the child welfare system is the enemy and is there to take kids away, but they're there to support families, just like Child Watch -- we're here to help families be reunified.”
Moss says, no matter what your role is, if you see something, say something. Be a voice and an advocate for that child who may be experience abuse or neglect.
Teachers like Steve Rich will continue to do their part to get their students back to attending class both in person and online. “I know everybody has their own individual situations try to do your best with what time we have left.” Rich said. “So that way, hopefully things will become more normal. We don't know yet, so that way we can turn back into whatever sense of normalcy we may have.”
District Court Judge Todd Jones says truancy is not a new problem, but he’s been seeing more extreme cases recently, as a result of the pandemic and virtual learning. Jones’ goal is to have a hands on approach and figure out the problem as to why kids are not participating or going to class, and give positive reinforcement through J.D.A.I (Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative program.
“We're all here to help. The goal is not put your kid in detention or go to jail, it’s to help figure out why your kid is not going to school,” Jones said. “The school wants to help, I want to help, the prosecutor wants to help, everyone is here to help, you just have to ask for it.”
Child Watch Advocacy & Counseling Center just started a new program called T.E.E.N.S, which stands for teens empowered encouraged nurtured and supported — where they recruit volunteers for children struggling in school. They're looking for volunteers right now, if you’d like to get involved, click here.