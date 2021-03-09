BALLARD COUNTY, KY — You can have your voice heard Tuesday night at a virtual public hearing on the reconstruction of U.S. 60 near Kevil, in Ballard County.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is set to host the meeting from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.
You can register to make a public statement by calling 502-892-6044 or by emailing US60Ballard@qk4.com. Those who register will get an email with meeting information. KYTC says public comments during the meeting will be limited to three minutes each.
If you would rather have an in-person hearing — you can make an appointment for a later date by calling 502-892-6044.
You can find more information about the project and how to register by clicking here.
KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat says the virtual meeting is to allow public discussion of the project — while staying safe from COVID-19.
“The public will be able to review the alternatives studied, provide comments on the preferred alternative, discuss the Environmental Assessment, and offer any other comments. Transportation Cabinet representatives and consultants will be available to answer questions. We’re attempting to make it as easy as possible to join the meeting to provide input,” Poat said.
You will still be able to see all the information presented during the meeting online for at least 15 days after the last in-person hearing session. KYTC says the same information will be presented at both virtual and in-person sessions.
KYTC says only eight community members and two KYTC representatives will be allowed to attend in-person meetings, in order to follow COVID-19 guidelines.
You can submit comments online (click here), by email (US60Ballard@qk4.com), or by mailing written comments, to Project Manager Chris Kuntz at KYTC District 1; 5501 Kentucky Dam Road, Paducah, KY 42003 — through March 31.
Displays illustrating the alternatives studied and the preferred alternative are available for you to review on the project website, click here, along with the Environmental Assessment.
KYTC also says a recording of the virtual hearing and transcript of the comments will be posted to the project website after the comment period has ended.
Once all the comments are compiled, KYTC says the hearing record will be made available for review and copying after submitting an open records request.
All Open Records Requests must be emailed to KYTC.OpenRecords@ky.gov or submitted to the KYTC, Office of Legal Services, ATTN: Open Records, 200 Mero Street, Frankfort, Kentucky, 40622.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you have a disability for which the Transportation Cabinet needs to provide accommodation, please notify Chris Kuntz at the above address or call (270) 898-2431 by March 4, 2021.