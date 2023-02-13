PADUCAH — Sick students can stay in school and parents don't have to miss work to take them to the doctor. According to Baptist Health Paducah, those are two big benefits of their partnership with the Paducah Public School System, which is bringing virtual reality technology to the school nurse's office.
According to a Monday release, all city schools are participating in a virtual school-based healthcare program in collaboration with Baptist.
The program utilizes a TytoCare device —which allows students and staff to receive a comprehensive medical exam from a Baptist Health Provider without having to leave school grounds, they explained in the release.
The device comes with an iPad and Tyto equipment, including: a thermometer, stethoscope, otoscope, and tongue depressor.
It sends live video images and data directly from the patient at school to the clinician in their office.
A school nurse will first evaluate a student to determine if a telehealth visit is needed.
Then, they'll contact the student's parent or guardian and schedule the visit.
Parents and guardians can join in-person or via a video link, the release explains.
Providers can call in a prescription or additional test — for strep throat or Covid-19, for example — at the time of the virtual visit.
Baptist Health Medical Group Registered Nurse and Paducah Public School’s District Health Coordinator Jessica Colburn says the partnership makes it easier to keep kids healthy in school.
"Keeping students in school and not missing any important educational instruction is vital. As long as a student is not contagious, they can continue their school day," Colburn says.
According to the release, students, faculty, and staff don't have to be a current patient of Baptist Health to participate.
Video visits for students under the age of 18 will be directed to Baptist Health Medical Group Pediatrics and those over 18 will be directed to a Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine Practice, Baptist Health clarifies.
For more information about TytoCare, click here.