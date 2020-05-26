ILLINOIS — Centerstone, a non-profit health care organization, is providing a space where 7th and 8th grade students can virtually meet to talk about stress, confusion, or worries.
The Youth Café are held on Wednesdays from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. and are facilitated by a license counselor.
Students can learn new skills and share their experiences.
Centerstone Director of Marketing Dalus Ben Avi says session topics might include stress, anxiety, mindfulness, and coping skills.
Avi says by participating in Youth Café, students will gain:
- New ways to process emotions and learn about themselves
- Knowledge of stressors that affect the mind and body
- Skills to better handle stressors
- Support from peers and counselor
Centerstone says all that is required to join is internet and zoom access, a quiet space away from distractions, and signed permission.
If you are interested in joining the Youth Café or would like more information, contact Zach Schumacher at (618) 534-1663.