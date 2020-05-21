CARBONDALE, IL -- Gun violence has been on the rise in Carbondale, IL. A member of the Carbondale Police force said there's been an increase in gun violence calls in 2020 compared to 2019.
"The gun violence that's going on in the city, it's not just on the northeast side of Carbondale, it's everywhere," said Carbondale resident Shazetta Porter.
The gun violence in Carbondale has parents like Porter worried for the safety of their children.
"I am on edge from the time that they leave until the time I hear from them and the time they return. Especially when there are gunshots," said Porter.
For months, community leaders have been trying to come up with a plan to stop the violence in the community. They gave young people a seat at the table to help find a solution at the Carbondale United Virtual Youth Summit.
One hundred young people in Carbondale joined the conversation. Speaker Gregory Norris is a member of "My Brother's Keeper." It's an initiative created by former President Barack Obama. He encouraged the kids to create change.
"It takes courage and discipline to address issues that are going on in your neighborhood," said Norris.
Katherine Pisabaj is a survivor of gun violence. She was shot in the back in Chicago two years ago. She hopes her story spreads hope.
"No matter what's happened to you, that does not define you. You have the power in you to make your own future," said Pisabaj.
Porter hoped the summit encouraged young people to make better decisions.
They just need a platform they need to know that people are trustworthy and caring and that they are for them," said Porter.
They hope to host another Carbondale United Virtual Youth Summit at the end of June.