FULTON COUNTY, KY – A case of avian influenza, a virus deadly to poultry, has been detected in a flock of commercial broiler chickens located in Fulton County, according to federal and state authorities.
Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) confirmed the presence of the H5N1 avian influenza in samples taken from the flock in Fulton County. Authorities are also waiting for the final lab confirmation of another case in Webster County.
The highly pathogenic virus can be deadly for domesticated turkeys and chickens. On Feb. 11, the chicken operation in Fulton County first alerted the Kentucky Department of Agriculture to an increase in poultry deaths. Further testing confirmed the presence of avian influenza.
“We are working diligently to prevent this virus from spreading to other poultry premises,” Dr. Flynn said. “We have activated our Avian Influenza response plan and are in active communication with state, federal, and industry partners.”
According to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA), the avian influenza does not present a food safety risk. Additionally, there is no risk to the food supply, even though birds from the flock will not enter the food system.
No human cases of avian influenza have been detected in the U.S.
The KDA is coordinating with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture on the incident response. A 10 kilometer surveillance zone has been established from Fulton County into Obion County, Tennessee.