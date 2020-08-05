PADUCAH — People across the world continue to turn to art as a form of expression at a time where racial tensions are high. The Yeiser Art Center in Paducah opened a special exhibit Tuesday, titled "Visible."
It gives black, indigenous, and other artists of color a platform to show their work. Entries were submitted over the past few months, and more than 40 pieces were selected.
Dale McReynolds is one of the artists. "I'm not invisible. We're not invisible anymore. Look at us. We're here," said McReynolds.
McReynolds is a Paducah native. This is her first time showing her work in Paducah.
Walking through the gallery Wednesday, she shared what the exhibit means to her. "It's important to me, not just to let people see what I can do, but to express a lot of what I remember of Paducah," said McReynolds.
Art has different meanings to different people, but it's always able to spark discussion.
Yeiser Art Center Executive Director Lexi Millikan showed one of the many popular pieces in the exhibit.
"It's larger than life size, which really sort of draws you in," said Millikan.
She said art speaks volumes.
"I thought that the best way for us to respond to the anti-racism protests was to give visibility to these artists," said Millikan. "This was something we could do immediately, as we work towards making sure that we're being equitable in our exhibitions and our programming moving forward."
The executive director said the west Kentucky arts community hasn't been accessible to everyone.
"We do have a diverse community here, and we want to be able to celebrate that, so artists in this exhibition were from about a 150-mile radius of Paducah," said Millikan. "We did include a couple of other artists that were from Memphis, Tennessee, because we did also want to create more of a network for artists so that they can connect to other artists like them."
Artists said the exhibit sparks conversation and provides therapy.
"With everything else that's going on in the world, you can come in here, and you can look at the art, and you can remember good times, feel happy," said McReynolds. "You can be hopeful at the same time, too, for the future."
The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 5 pm Tuesday through Saturday, now until Sept. 19.
Visitors are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing in the gallery.
Those who would like to visit with a party of more than 10 must call ahead and make a reservation.