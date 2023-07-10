WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN — Visitation services will be held Friday and Saturday in Martin, Tennessee, as friends, family, loved ones and the community at large mourn former Tennessee State Sen. Roy Herron. The former lawmaker and attorney from Dresden, Tennessee, died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Sunday after he was severely injured in a jet ski accident on July 1.
The senator's wife, Rev. Nancy Carol Miller-Herron, shared details of his funeral arrangements in an email to Local 6 on Monday. "The boys and I are heartbroken, but we feel held up by prayers and support from Roy’s many friends," Miller-Herron says.
Multiple services are being held for Herron, who served a total of 26 years in the Tennessee General Assembly, including time in the House and Senate, where he became floor leader and Democratic caucus chair.
A visitation service will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Martin. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the church, which is at 225 Main Street in Martin.
Miller-Herron says the family will have videographers present at the visitation services so people can share their favorite "Roy story," which she says will be cherished by the family, including his sons and future grandchildren. After the funeral service, a party to celebrate Herron's life will be held. Miller-Herron says the location for that celebration is tentatively set for Blake's B-B-Que in Martin, which is at 312 North Lindell St.
For those who can't attend the services on Saturday, Miller-Herron says another celebration is tentatively being planned for Sept. 30 — which would have been Herron's birthday — at 1410 Rosa L. Parks in Nashville.
Regarding the services in Martin, Miller-Herron says rooms are available at several local hotels for people coming in from out of town. She says several people have plans to stay at the Hampton Inn in Martin. Other suggestions include the Hampton Inn in Union City, the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Union City and the Sleep Inn in Union City.
Miller-Herron says people from out of town who plan to attend are asked to RSVP by calling Ashley at the Herron Law Office at 731-364-5415.