Federal prisons were placed on a temporary lockdown nationwide Monday after violence broke out at an institution in Texas and two inmates died.
According to Federal Bureau of Prisons website, USP Marion, a medium security penitentiary in Williamson County, has suspended all visitation until further notice.
The penitentiary in Marion is the only federal prison in the Local 6 area.
The Bureau of Prisons is "securing our facilities as a temporary measure to ensure the good order of our institutions," spokesman Emery Nelson wrote in an email obtained by NBC News, adding that the measure was expected to be "short-lived."
According to NBC News, multiple inmates were involved in an altercation at U.S. Penitentiary Beaumont in Texas about 11:30 a.m. Monday. Four people were hospitalized and two died after being transported to area hospitals for medical attention.
They were identified as Guillermo Riojas, 54, and Andrew Pineda, 34.