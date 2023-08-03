MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A visitation service has been announced for Mercedeys Culligan, the 18-year-old Calvert City woman who died after she was hit by a vehicle as she was walking to work Tuesday morning.
Culligan was walking to work at the Dairy Queen on U.S. 62 Tuesday morning when police say she was struck in a hit-and-run collision. The Marshall County coroner pronounced her dead at the scene.
Fourteen Foods, which owns the Dairy Queen where Culligan worked, announced a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the driver responsible. On Thursday, the Calvert City government announced that the reward has risen to $42,500, thanks to contributions from several local businesses and individuals.
Funeral arrangements for Culligan are being handled through Collier Funeral Home.
A visitation service will be held from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 at the funeral home at 211 West 5th St. in Benton, Kentucky.
An obituary posted to the funeral home's website also says a memorial fund has been set up in her memory at all CFSB Bank locations.
A 2023 graduate of Marshall County High School, the obituary says Culligan took pride in her work as a cashier at Dairy Queen and loved her coworkers like family. She loved music, was a hard worker and loved hanging out with her friends.
Those sentiments were echoed by her friends and coworkers, who spoke with Local 6 on Wednesday.
"She wanted to accomplish it all, and she tried," her manager, Tamarine Gustaveson said. "I never had someone that gave so much effort and cared so much."
Her work friends told us she was a caring, kind person with a positive attitude.
"She would just always smile, even though she was at work, she would just talk, she would be very talkative," coworker Maddie Helley said.
To read the full obituary for Mercedeys Culligan, visit collierfuneralhome.com.