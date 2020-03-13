PADUCAH -- Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah is changing its visitors policy due to the coronavirus.
They are asking that people do not visit their facilities, including senior services and long-term care locations.
Exceptions will be considered based on end-of-life situations or when a visitor is essential for the patient's emotional well-being and care.
For baby and children, visitors are limited to a designed partner or primary caretaker/guardian (only one at a time).
The restrictions are being put in place to help protect patients, visitors, and staff.
