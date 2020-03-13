WASHINGTON (AP) — Inmates at all 122 federal correctional facilities across the country are no longer being allowed visits for the next 30 days, in response to the new coronavirus.
Effective Friday, the Bureau of Prisons is suspending all visits, officials tell The Associated Press. No federal inmates or Bureau of Prisons staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, as of Friday morning.
Separately on Friday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement also said it would temporarily suspend social visits at all of its detention facilities across the U.S. Officials said there were no detainees who had confirmed cases of COVID-19 and that canceling visitation was precautionary.