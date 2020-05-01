PADUCAH -- A plant in Paducah will be closed for a few more days due to COVID-19.
On April 22, ViWinTech Windows & Doors announced that one of their employees had tested positive for the virus. Since then the plant has been closed.
The plan was to originally reopen on Monday, April 27. Now the company says they will be closed through Wednesday, May 6.
ViWinTech says they have completed sanitation of the entire main facility as well as the door plant.
They are working with local health officials to determine when they can fully re-open.
An update will be available Wednesday afternoon on their Facebook page and website.
All employees will continued to be paid.
Employees with questions can call 270-538-4405. They are asked to leave their name and a number to call back.