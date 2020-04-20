FRANKFORT, KY - Applications for grant funding under the federal Victims of Crime Act will be available on May 1, 2020.
Gov. Beshear says eligible applicants are public agencies, nonprofit programs such as domestic violence shelters, child advocacy centers, rape crisis centers, prosecutorial and crisis intervention programs, and other advocacy programs that provide direct services to crime victims.
State agencies, local government units, and private non-profit organizations may apply for these funds as well.
The Governor said VOCA is the only federal grant program supporting direct assistance services to victims and survivors of all types of crimes. The primary purpose of the VOCA grant program is to extend and enhance services to survivors of violent crime.
Gov. Beshear says all applications must be submitted online on the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet's Electronic Grants Management System. You will need 48 to 72 hours to validate a new user account.
Applications are due by June 15th, and awards are scheduled to be announced in October.
Contact Grants Management staff at JUSGMB@ky.gov if you need help with the application process.
You can learn more about the federal VOCA program here.