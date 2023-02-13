LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has closed a section of KY 135/Carrsville Road at the Bayou Creek Branch Bridge due to a void under the roadway.
According to a Monday release, a KYTC inspector found a void beneath the roadway at the end of the bridge.
A crew has been sent to evaluate the hole and develop a repair plan, the KYTC says, and the bridge could be closed for several days.
The KYTC says drivers can self-detour via Maxfield Road, KY 763, and U.S. 60. Property owners and school buses will still have access on each side of the bridge, the KYTC says.