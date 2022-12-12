GRAVES COUNTY, KY — It's been over a year since the December 2021 tornado outbreak tore through western Kentucky. Volunteers continue to give of their time, skills and resources to help those in need.
Dennis Hinds of Alabama is one of those volunteers. A year ago, his plans were turned upside down. Hinds came to Graves County, Kentucky, last December to go deer hunting.
But after the deadly storm, he decided to stay for four months and help in any way he could. Hinds helped redo homes for tornado survivors, and his decision to stay made projects possible.
"When the tornado come, I did not go home," Hinds says. "I stayed up here, was doing some extra work around."
After the storm, Hinds got in touch with the president of Camp Graves, a local organization helping with disaster relief, and he got to work.
"It got ready to muzzleloader hunt, and then the storm come through. So, when it comes through, I got with Micah Seavers and we started helping folks out," Hinds says.
He says he saw the EF-4 tornado that plowed through Graves County on Dec. 10, 2021.
"It was scary," Hinds says. "I got out of my camper. At that time I was up here in a travel trailer. I moved up to a wide open field, and I could see the tornado coming across west because of all the lightning that was behind it."
Hinds says he decided to stay because of the need he saw.
"People need help," Hinds says. "A lot of families hurting, a lot of families, and by this time it was getting cold weather. I just got a soft heart for kids and old folks."
He says volunteering doesn't take a lot of extra skills. From plumbing to building and even transporting materials and food, he says all it takes is a good attitude.
"Anything like that, toting food back and forth, anything you can do," Hinds says. "Drive, drive trailers around for people loading around stuff in the trailers. Anybody can help."
Hinds continues to volunteer. After the first four months of his stay in western Kentucky, he split his time between Alabama and Kentucky for another seven months.
He's been in west Kentucky short-term since October, too. Hinds says he'll be here until a few days before Christmas.
He is volunteering through Camp Graves. If you'd like to volunteer, click here for more information.