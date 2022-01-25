MAYFIELD, KY — Providing free food, clothing and shoes: That's how volunteer Paula Hercamp is helping tornado survivors in Mayfield.
At 329 South 8th St. in Mayfield, dubbed "God's Corner," you can find Hercamp and her group of volunteers serving hot meals daily. She serves tornado victims, first responders and anyone who drives by her tent.
"We're no celebrity chefs, but it comes out tasting great," says Hercamp.
She's been in Mayfield since Dec. 15 serving hot meals, but it doesn't stop there. Hercamp also has clothes, shoes and canned goods. Over the past month, Hercamp has helped tornado victims, and she understands it's not always easy to ask for help.
"We're in a rural area where people generally want to be self-reliant and self-sufficient. You'll understand that it takes an awful lot of something tragic before people would even reach out to ask for help," says Hercamp.
That's why Hercamp, and her volunteers, are committed to staying in Mayfield. They serve anywhere from 800 to 1,000 meals a day. They're in desperate need of meat. If you would like to donate food or clothing items, you can drop them off to Hercamp at 329 South 8th St. in Mayfield.