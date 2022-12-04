MAYFIELD, KY — Twenty-five homes in Mayfield have been renovated and are ready to move families in by Christmas Day.
It's a program made in response to last year's devastating December tornadoes that ripped through Mayfield, and volunteers are continuing to contribute.
From power tools to floor boards and everything in between — Community Fellowship Baptist Church is making sure one Mayfield home is ready to live in by Christmas Day.
"It's really encouraging especially because we're trying to hit the community and renters that really has very few outlets, very few pathways to get back into a home right now," said Pastor Allen Davidson of Community Fellowship Baptist Church in Hickory, Kentucky. "So we're really excited to hop in and partner with that."
Davidson says his church is one of several organizations partnering with Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group for this program.
It's called the Home for the Holidays project, and the goal is to get 25 families in 25 homes by Christmas.
"The beautiful part is we've got — I've talked to four churches in the last week and a half who've been like, we want to help, we can't do the whole thing but we want to get in there, we'll throw crews at whatever, so a lot of other churches who can't do the full project are going to be getting in on some of these projects as well," Davidson said.
From insulation and putting in dry wall, churches are making sure the homes are renovated and ready to live in.
Davidson says they're expecting about 300 volunteers to help out during December.
He says the progress has been great, and he's excited for more work to be done.
"We had groups throughout the week doing stuff too," Davidson said. "We had groups on Thursday, groups on Wednesday, groups on Tuesday coming in and doing work, and you'd be amazed at how far it's come in that time."
This is all to ensure impacted families have a home to celebrate Christmas in this year.
