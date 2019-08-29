PADUCAH — More than 500 volunteers helped with more than 40 projects with 25 local nonprofits in 2018 as part of the United Way’s annual community wide service event, Project United. The goal this year is to raise those numbers.
One local nonprofit benefiting from this year's event is Project Pomona.
Named after the ancient Roman goddess of fruitful abundance, Project Pomona is a community apple orchard that helps feed the hungry. Jamey Brown gets his team of volunteers together to contribute to the community. He says it means so much to him. "One of the most rewarding things about doing this is that you actually get to meet the people who are out doing this, living in the homes or that work in the facilities in the community," Brown says. "So, we have that chance to show up on site and then get to see the final finished product. It’s extremely rewarding."
Volunteers aren’t only helping with landscaping. They’re helping with whatever the nonprofit will need. Hope Unlimited is a family care center. They know how difficult raising a family can be. They want to be there to support parents and guardians and give them the tools to do that. Executive Director Nicole Farley says, because of volunteers helping out, the staff can dedicate more time to do other things and help out more people.
“We are helping parents, those caring for children, to be able to get the tools that they need not just for surviving but to really thrive and to really go, 'You know what? I can be the best parent I want to be. It doesn’t matter what my past was. It doesn’t matter how my parents were. I’m going to be the best parent to my kids,' so we are really impacting one family today, but generations to come,” Farley says.
The community-wide event isn’t just helping the local nonprofits. It’s going to help hundreds if not thousands of those who need it most in our community. Whether it’s helping out at an orchard, or a clothing closet – it all makes a difference in someone’s life.
Volunteers from across the region will gather for the kickoff that starts at 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Paducah Recreation Center.