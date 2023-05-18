MAYFIELD, KY — A local group called H.O.M.E., short for Heart of Mayfield Emerges, is working toward recovery for Mayfield after the tornado in 2021.
The group first officially came about in late March with the goal of doing what they could to help get Mayfield back on its feet. The group held a cleanup day event on Thursday.
H.O.M.E. Chair Jodie Hansen says the best part of the cleanup day wasn't the cleanup itself, but rather the people.
"I have seen people laughing, getting out and about again ... and I think the main point for all of us in HOME was that we can make a tiny impact, you know, tiny or small, or you know, you get overwhelmed planning something, but when we pulled together, and looking from start to finish what we've been able to accomplish single handedly in one day is just super encouraging," Hansen says.
Thursday, volunteers swept sidewalks, picked up trash and disposed of debris. Though the group says they've made progress, they say there is still much to be done.
"People have been hurting, and us being able to come together to serve for a common goal, a common good...it helps us recover it helps us heal. And obviously you can look around and see there's still a lot that needs to be done," says Chris Kemp, a volunteer and minister.
The next cleanup day will be announced within the next few days.