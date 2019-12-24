PADUCAH - More than one thousand items are hanging from clotheslines in a Paducah park on Christmas Eve. They're up for grabs for the Scarf in the Park event.
The Guess Anti-Bullying Foundation and MAKE collected donations for the 3rd annual event. Volunteers hung them up and anyone can go to Dolly McNutt Plaza and grab what they need.
The park area looks like a place out of a Dr. Suess book after volunteers drape more than a thousand scarves, hats, socks and more up. Susan Guess, founder of the Guess Anti-Bullying Foundation, says she counted 1,633 donated items.
"The scarves is what it is all about because that does keep somebody warm," Guess said.
The event started three years ago with only a couple bins of items. This year, there were enough donations to fill a trailer.
"It's the best of all of us isn't it? That's what it represents," said Guess.
Attached to each item is a handwritten note. Guess wrote "I hope this keeps you warm" on one of them.
Many of the notes were written by Margaret Gore. This is her second year volunteering.
This event is about giving, but she is also getting something important in return: healing.
"My husband died of August of 2018. I was just kind of lost so I heard about this and a lot of veterans are homeless. Even here in Paducah. My husband was a veteran so I thought that this was something he would want me to do," Gore said.
"The thing that I noticed this year is so many people that have called it is the same story," said Guess. "They've lost someone and this is a way to honor them.'
Guess lost someone too on this day 30 years ago. Her father died on Christmas Eve.
She says the goodness of others honors his memory.
These volunteers are helping themselves by helping others.