PADUCAH — Volunteers spent their morning giving back to the community and the environment by picking up trash along the Ohio River.
The Jackson Purchase Foundation hosted the river cleanup at the foot of Broadway Street in Paducah.
Volunteers were outfitted with trash bags, gloves and trash grabbers. Rhonda Lamb, the event's coordinator, explained why cleaning the river is important.
"If people did not clean it up on a regular basis, it would get really ugly and dirty down here. There's wildlife and things here, just try to keep it clean for everybody's use and purposes," she said.
The Jackson Purchase Foundation has several other events planned for the fall. If you're interested, visit the foundation's Facebook page for more information.