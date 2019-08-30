Watch again

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — It's hard to see the red house from the road on North 9th Street, but those in need always seem to find their way.

"I end up housing my grand kids, my kids," said June Jones, the homeowner. "This is a house that anyone can come to."

The walls of her home have seen more than three generations of grandchildr3en grow up. It's been 30 years since her husband built her home, and life has taken it's toll on it. On Friday morning, complete strangers came to help.

"I actually haven't met the lady who lives here yet," volunteer Cutler Phillippe said. "She popped by for a second and said 'You should paint the front door too,' and then she popped back inside."

Phillippe, three of his classmates from the University of Kentucky's College of Engineering in Paducah, and volunteers from Midtown Alliance of Neighbors helped paint, repair and caulk portions of Jones' home.

Phillipe was one of about 500 people volunteering for folks in need in his community Friday. He participated in Paducah-Mccracken County United Way's Project United Volunteer Day, when volunteers from different organizations around the area help with service projects.

"50 miles away from my house in this area or you're my next door neighbor, you're sill my neighbor," said Phillippe. "You're still a part of my community."

Chris Ray has participated has participated in at least five Project United events. This time he was at Hope Unlimited freshening up their backyard with his coworkers from Lowes Home Improvement.

"It's what we do. It's rewarding," said Ray. "It's beneficial to the community."

This year's Project United Volunteer Day had 500 people help complete 45 projects.

"I am just thankful for these people that I don't even know," Jones said.