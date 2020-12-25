PADUCAH — As many people spent Christmas with family and friends, volunteers at Community Kitchen spent the day feeding people. They boxed around a thousand meals to hand out.
"We have tripled. We used to serve 350 at the most now we're serving over a thousand each day," says Sally Michelson with Community Kitchen.
Michelson says they serve meals every Monday through Friday. They wanted to make sure that continued on Christmas.
"Today is Christmas, but it's Friday so we're here," says Michelson.
It takes a lot of people to prepare and box a thousand meals. Josh Spears is one of the volunteers that spent his Christmas helping feed people.
"Just trying to serve the Lord you know and help somebody spread a little Christmas cheer and give people hope," says Spears.
Michelson says she's always overwhelmed by the number of people willing to help.
"I always have to turn away volunteers. So many people want to come and help and our people are still hungry," says Michelson.
Michelson says she hopes the meals will help make people's Christmas a little brighter.
"They know that we care about them and we know that they care about us, they're so kind to us as they come through," says Michelson.