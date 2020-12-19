MOUND CITY, IL - More than 7,000 wreaths were laid on veterans' graves at the Mound City National Cemetery Saturday as part of the national event Wreaths Across America.
This year was a bit different because of the pandemic. Only a small amount of volunteers could participate in the wreath laying, everyone had to wear a mask, and there were hand sanitizing stations throughout the cemetery. Event organizers and volunteers say they were determined to lay the wreaths despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're doing what we're supposed to be doing," says Larry Houston.
Houston is one of the many volunteers who helped place wreaths. For Houston, laying the wreaths is special as his brother, a four year Air Force veteran, is buried at the Mound City National Cemetery.
"He was 20 years older than I was, so he was more or less kind of a mentor for me when I was born," said Houston. "I think about the great example he set both as a solider and a man and a brother and it's just tremendous what he did."
Mound City National Cemetery Council President Tom Muelller says he's thankful for all of the volunteers who braved the cold and made sure this happened this year.
"A lot of people have stepped forward," says Mueller. "It was important because remember these people they gave it all. You know some have given few many have given all."
Houston says it's important to remember our nation's veterans even in the midst of a pandemic.
"They shouldn't be forgotten and every generation should pay homage and tribute to them," says Houston.
The more than 7,000 wreaths placed at the Mound City National Cemetery is the most they have every laid.