GOLDEN POND, KY -- The Friends of Land Between the Lakes is in search of volunteers for the Elk and Bison Prairie as well as other activities in the recreation area.
The Friends of LBL’s Bugle Corps volunteer group helps Land Between the Lakes wildlife managers with the Elk and Bison Prairie by monitoring the animals’ health, interacting with visitors, monitoring visitor safety and answering questions from the public.
Friends of LBL are searching for volunteers who enjoy talking to people, are willing to learn about elk and bison and are willing to volunteer several days a month. Friends of LBL provides a vehicle for volunteers to use.
“The Bugle Corps is the most important tool we have to make sure that visitors have a safe and educational experience when enjoying the Elk and Bison Prairie,” said Curtis Fowler, LBL Range Technician and manager of the Elk and Bison Prairie.
"With people maybe looking for something to do to get out and still be safe, volunteering with the Bugle Corps could be an option that some folks might enjoy.”
In addition to the Bugle Corps, the Friends of LBL continues to offer volunteer opportunities such as litter cleanup, trail assistance and more.