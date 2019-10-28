PADUCAH— The Warming Center in Paducah is in need of volunteers as colder temperatures approach.
The Warming Center is run by volunteers, under the direction of Mary Ruth Jamison.
Volunteers work in teams of two (one male, one female) to cover the 5:30 p.m.- 10:30 p.m. shift each night, when temperatures drop below 40 degrees before midnight.
The Warming Center will be operating from Dec. 1, 2019 - Mar. 31, 2020.
All volunteers must be at least 18-years-old.
Through out the season, the center averages around 15 men and women who are in need of a warm place to sleep and a hot meal.
The Warming Center provides cots, linens, access to laundry and shower facilities.
You can register to volunteer at Volunteersignup.org/AAJXA
You can also contact Mary Ruth Jamison at (270)556-8591 or Jody O'Neil (270)705-1207.