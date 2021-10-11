MARSHALL COUNTY, KY– More volunteers than expected will be needed for the "Keep the TN River Beautiful" cleanup on Saturday, Oct. 16.
Kathleen Gibi, Executive Director for Keep the TN River Beautiful, said when the area was scouted in early October there was more litter than anticipated. The group estimates there are five coves filled with thousands of pounds of dock floats, thousands of pounds of styrofoam blocks, more than 40 tires, and lots of litter.
The river cleanup this weekend is part of the "Keep the Tennessee River Watershed Beautiful Month" during which cleanups have been organized across Kentucky and Tennessee.
Cleaning will begin at 10 a.m. from the Town and Country Marina in Marshall County. Volunteers should bring a mask, sunscreen, bottled-water, pants and closed-toed shoes.
\If you are interested in volunteering, click the link here.