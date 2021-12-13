MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — One life and dozens of homes were lost in Marshall County when storms tore through Friday night.
Now, as they assess the damage, officials say volunteers are needed.
Those who want to help are are asked to meet at Marshall County High School each morning and then they will be bused into the devastated neighborhoods. Shuttles will begin transport at 7 a.m.
Donations of toiletry items and some food can be taken to Central Elementary in Draffenville. No clothing donations are being accepted at this time.
"The damage is devastating," says Britney Hargrove who is coordinating information at incident command.
County officials, organizations and volunteers set up shop at East Marshall Fire on Big Bear Road to help point volunteers and families in need in the right direction.
"We haven't had a need we haven't been able to meet," said Hargrove. "Some families have lost everything."
First responders do want the public to know they are doing everything they can to get information out. With little cell service and no power in some spots, they say at times communicating has felt impossible. Hargrove says they are working to contact
"It has been incredibly hard," Hargrove says. "We finally got a hot spot here and satellite phones so we could get some information out. Part of the problem is most of the people that need it don't have access to it, so we are printing hard copies and taking them to the individuals.
If anyone is in need of long-term sheltering they are encouraged to call Marshall County Sheriff Dispatch at 270-527-1333.
If you have been affected by the storm and have a specific need, call 202-316-5167.
Non-essential travelers are asked to remain off impacted roads to give crews space to work.
If you need help, you can also go to incident command at East Marshall Fire.