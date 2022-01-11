Volunteers are needed for a shoreline cleanup event this Saturday at Land Between the Lakes (LBL) National Recreation Area.
The cleanup effort is from 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday.
Volunteers will meet up at Twin Lakes Backcountry Area & Boat Ramp at LBL. According to Friends of LBL, that area of the shoreline was heavily impacted by the Dec. 10 tornado.
The goal Saturday will be to remove as much man-made material from the shoreline as possible.
Volunteers are asked to bring closed toe shoes, personal work gloves and dress appropriately for cold weather.
If the weather interferes with cleanup efforts, the event will be rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 22.
If interested in volunteering, please email volunteer@friendsoflbl.org.