DOVER, TN — HistoriCorps is partnering with Friends of LBL for a restoration project at the Homeplace 1850s Working Farm, and they need volunteers to get the job done.
According to an announcement from LBL, HistoriCorps recruits volunteers "from all walks of life," teaching them preservation skills and putting those skills to good use by helping save historic places that have fallen into disrepair. Volunteers may choose between four different sessions for the Homeplace project: two in September and two in October. Each session is five days long, with volunteers camping at Energy Lake Campground in Kentucky for the duration of their sessions.
Volunteers will learn traditional roofing skills during the project, but no previous construction experience is necessary. LBL says HistoriCorps will provide volunteers with training, safety equipment, meals, tools, and a campsite, but volunteers will need to provide their own clothes and transportation. Volunteers as young as 14-years-old can work on the project, but minors must be accompanied by a guardian. "Volunteering with folks from different generations is a really rewarding and educational experience," LBL noted in the release.
HistoriCorps volunteers say they are hoping to accomplish several tasks during their sessions, including: removing oak shakes and gutters on the main portion of the Double Pen House, replacing purlins and roof decking, installing new cedar shake roof and flashing, and installing new and salvaged gutters.
