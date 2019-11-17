LEXINGTON, KY — "We're just building some boxes to help out," volunteer James Dabney said. He was one of many volunteers stuffing boxes with the Thanksgiving classics this weekend in Lexington, Kentucky.
"We've got cans of green beans, we've got stuffing mix, we've got brownie mix,” God’s Pantry Food Bank CEO Michael Halligan said.
They prepared and donated 4,500 boxes for the Sharing Thanksgiving Program, an event God's Pantry Food Bank hosts ever year.
"The whole idea behind Sharing Thanksgiving is to give people the chance to slow down in life a little bit, to be able to gather around a Thanksgiving dinner table, and to have a chance to sit and relax a little bit with a Thanksgiving meal that we are all so fortunate to have available to us,” Halligan said.
The meals go to pantries across eastern and central Kentucky.
The food bank says it's all possible because of the people who donate time and money, like Dabney.
"It's very important, so they can feed their family, have a nice warm meal before the cold winter sets in,” the young volunteer said.
He was one of 350 people packing boxes Saturday, showing how much people can accomplish when they work together.
"One person can make a difference,” Halligan said Saturday. “Each of the shifts today are 75 people, so you multiply the power of one times 75, and it's amazing what you can get done."
And he says the hard work is worth it.
"The thing that's so wonderful is the expressions that we see, just the warmth of knowing that they now have a Thanksgiving meal. So powerful," Halligan said.