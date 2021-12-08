NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A group of volunteers in Tennessee more than doubled the goal of trash removal across the state.
No Trash November was created to keep Tennessee roads safe in preparation for busy holiday traffic, the state Department of Transportation said in a news release.
More than 1,000 volunteers removed 46,067 pounds of litter, the release said. The goal was 20,000 pounds.
Volunteers worked in 56 cleanups and collected 2,180 bags of litter and 2,501 pounds of large items.
The campaign started Nov. 5 with a cleanup at Tennessee State University with 125 student-athletes, coaches and faculty, and also included a middle and high school student video contest, the agency said.