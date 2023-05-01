Volunteers recently helped remove 23,229 pounds of trash along the Tennessee River system, including more than 6,000 pounds cleaned up at Kentucky Lake.
In March and April, Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful held its fourth annual Tennessee River Grand Slam Cleanup Series presented by AFTCO.
Organizers say 18 volunteers in Calloway County, Kentucky, and Henry County, Tennessee, removed 6,806 pounds of trash from Kentucky Lake.
The volunteers were out on Kentucky Lake on March 11.
Other cleanup sites included Pickwick Lake, which is in Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee, and Cherokee Lake and Nickajack Lake in East Tennessee.
On March 10, a group of 17 volunteers removed 3,230 pounds of trash from Pickwick Lake. On April 1, a group of 63 volunteers removed 9,219 pounds of trash from Cherokee Lake. Finally, on April 2, a group of 17 volunteers removed 3,974 pounds of trash from Nickajack Lake.
“At one point, our boats were in the waters of four states in less than 24 hours, so this series really showcases how — regardless of state or county lines — we’re all impacted by our river and everything in it,” KTNRB Executive Director Kathleen Gibi said Monday in a statement about the event. “The encouraging part is that we’re seeing a true difference that our volunteers have made over the years as we’re having to work harder to find litter in areas where we’ve held previous cleanups.”
To learn more about KTNRB and upcoming volunteer opportunities, visit keeptnriverbeautiful.org.