FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Volunteers are being sought to help with maintenance and restoration at 10 Kentucky battlefields and historic sites.
American Battlefield Trust will hold its annual Park Day for volunteers on April 9, the organization said in a statement. The event provides a way to refresh participating locations as tourist season begins, the statement said. The event has attracted volunteers of all ages and abilities over the years.
Some of the activities volunteers will help out with include general cleaning, painting, weeding and minor repairs, officials said.
Volunteers are sought for these sites across the state: Battle For the Bridge Preserve in Munfordville, Richmond Battlefield Park, Camp Nelson National Monument in Nicholasville, Columbus-Belmont State Park, Fort Boone Civil War Battle Site in Frankfort, Historic Coburn-Baker Cemetery in Augusta, Middle Creek National Battlefield in Prestonsburg, Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument in Nancy, Perryville Battlefield State Historic Site and Tebbs Bend Battlefield in Campbellsville.
The American Battlefield Trust is dedicated to preserving the nation’s battlegrounds and educating the public about their importance.