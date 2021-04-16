GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A group of volunteers will be picking up litter along Interstate 69 southbound and U.S. 45 South in Graves County Saturday.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the group will be working from about 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. Saturday along the southbound I-69 right-of-way from exit 25 to exit 21 and along a section of U.S. 45 south of exit 21.
The that area has been a problem spot for accumulating litter, the cabinet says, largely because of trailers hauling improperly secured loads of trash.
In a news release about the volunteer effort, KYTC asks everyone who will be driving through that area while the volunteers are working to exercise extra caution. The cabinet says it would also like to remind drivers that state law requires them to properly secure trash and other items being hauled along public roads.
People caught violating the law could face citations, and the cabinet notes that the Graves County Sheriff's Department has been helping with litter enforcement along the problem areas along I-69 and U.S. 45 South.
Speaking to Local 6 about the issue in March, Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden said his office had recently increased its enforcement efforts after seeing an increase in the amount of trash scattered along roads throughout the county.
MORE DETAILS: Graves County Sheriff's Office increases enforcement to prevent littering