PADUCAH — The United Way of Western Kentucky will hold its annual community-wide day of service on Friday.
It's called Project United, and this year it's expected to be bigger than ever.
For the first time, it will cover seven west Kentucky counties, including Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall and McCracken.
Volunteers will do everything from manual labor to office work.
There are no special skills required — just a willingness to help.
Those interested can still sign up to volunteer at unitedwaywky.org/projectunited.