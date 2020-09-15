Every vote counts and your vote is always important.
As we get closer to the general election and with National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 22, WPSD is working on an awareness campaign called Vote Ready.
Local 6's Pauline Fitzgerald tells us what you need to know when registering to vote in Kentucky and how you can vote this year.
If you're registering to vote for the first time or updating your registration status, head click here – this link will take you to your voter application where you'll fill out your information, address and political party.
If you're planning to register online the deadline is Oct. 5 in Kentucky. If you're registering for the first time, you're not officially approved until your county clerk accepts the application. They will send you confirmation by mail, and also notify you where your polling location will be ahead of election day.
There are three ways you can vote in Kentucky.
Absentee by mail: It's recommended you request your ballot as far in advance as possible. You can request your absentee ballot online, just visit govoteky.com, call your county clerk's office, and make a request over the phone, or visit your county clerk's office and request a ballot in person. You must request a ballot in person by Oct. 9.
Absentee in-person or early voting: Visit your county clerk's office and cast your vote early from Oct. 13 through Nov. 2.
In-person: on election day, Nov. 3. Be sure to bring a photo ID, that can be a driver's license, military, college, or Kentucky government ID.