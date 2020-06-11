FRANKFORT, KY— Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he will meet with the State Historic Properties Advisory Commission on Friday to vote to remove the Jefferson Davis statue from the Capitol Rotunda.
In a briefing on Thursday, Beshear said it is long past due to remove the statue that "is a symbol of the continued systematic racism that we see in so many parts of our society."
"We ought to want to be a welcoming place for every Kentuckian, where every Kentuckian can come in and feel like their government is listening to them and not have to stare at a symbol that suggests that they are lesser," Beshear said.
Beshear said he expects a bipartisan vote in favor of removing the statue on Friday. If the vote goes through, they will then taking steps towards removing the statue.
The governor has made previous statements regarding the possible removal of the Jefferson Davis statue in the Rotunda. In a briefing last Wednesday, Beshear said the statue has no place in the Capitol.
Beshear also said the Confederate memorial in Murray should be removed on Monday.