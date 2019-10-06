Kentucky voters are running out of time to register for the 2019 General election.
The deadline to register to vote is Monday, October 7, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. local time.
Kentucky residents can register online by clicking here.
Monday is also the final day for Tennessee residents to register to vote.
Next month, a special election will be held in House District 77, which includes Obion, Lake, and Dyer counties.
Tennessee resident can register online by clicking here.
Both elections are happening on November 5.