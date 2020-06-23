MURRAY, KY— The CFSB Center at Murray State University is home to Racer highlights. On Election Day, the highlight was voter turnout.
When polls for the Kentucky primary closed at 6 p.m. Tuesday, 1,424 Calloway County residents cast their ballots inside the arena.
The CFSB Center was used as a polling place in previous elections. But with all other precinct locations not available this time around due to the pandemic, the voting area at the CFSB Center was expanded to the upper concourse to accommodate more voting stations and make social distancing possible.
There were 17 tables set up at the CFSB Center, each with two voting stations at opposite ends. In addition, there were four stand-up booths for a total of 38 voting stations. They were spaced 6 feet apart.
For further safety, voters entered one set of doors and exited through a different set.
Voters said overall, things went smoothly.
"I was actually surprised about how many people actually came out here today to vote," said voter Wendy Swalls. "I didn't think there'd be that many people here. But again, they're taking every precaution. There's plastic windows up and everything so I wasn't scared at all to come out and vote."
"It was different than what I'm used to. But it's nice," added voter Anita Ross.
Swalls said a pandemic wasn't going to stop her from casting her ballot.
"You can't gripe about stuff and you can't get anything done if you don't vote," said Swalls. "It's our right as an American."
Ross said making her voice heard has been a lifelong tradition.
"I've been voting since I was 18. And Jimmy Carter was the first one I voted for," said Ross. “For younger people, they need to learn, and they need to know what’s going on in the world. And instead of being on their computers, they need to get more active in politics."
Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said as of Monday, about 7,000 people had already cast mail-in absentee ballots or voted early in person. The clerk's office is working to calculate results from the combination of absentee ballots and Election Day ballots. The final numbers are expected to be released by June 30.