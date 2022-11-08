WEST KENTUCKY — Andrea Moore has defeated Jamie Jameson in the race for 42nd Circuit Court judge in Kentucky.
With 100% of precincts reporting, Moore received 6,398 votes. Jameson received 4,339 votes.
The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission declared Jameson unfit for office on Nov. 4, and disqualified him from Tuesday's election. However, his name remained on the ballot.
Jameson has said he will appeal the JCC's decision.
The 42nd Circuit Court covers Marshall and Calloway counties.
