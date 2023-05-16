MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — "A breeze" is how some west Kentucky voters have described their experience casting their ballots Tuesday. Leaders at the McCracken County Courthouse say that's all thanks to new technology when signing in.
That new technology is electronic poll books. A digital tablet scans voters’ ID and pulls up their registration, making the sign-in process easier for voters and poll workers.
"All the way from my car I was thinking, ‘Oh my God. I hope it's not a line,’" says Rosalyn McNac, who has been voting at the McCracken County Courthouse for two decades.
McNac says in the past voting has been chaotic, especially this past November.
"It took us about 30 minutes to get from here to the door, and then you went down the steps and then the line went all the way around and all the way back. Oh, it was horrible," she says.
But for Tuesday’s primary, her experience was different — in part because of the new additions. E-poll books are the first stop for voters, who McCracken County Clerk Jamie Huskey says are her office's top priority.
"Today's time, like, with social media, and we have so much internet and all the conspiracy theories that I think that peace of mind goes a long way with the voters," she says.
Huskey says so far the technology is making it easier for voters and poll volunteers.
"Because when the poll worker looks at that ticket, they can take it and match it up with the ballot number to make sure they're giving the right ballot to the to the voter," she says.
"Now, once you get your slip, it's, you know, it's pretty fast. Just go in one the booths, get done, put it in that machine. But I just thought it would be — I've been out here a lot of times, the line be all the way out here. So I was really fast," says McNac.
McNac says after voting in Tuesday’s primary, she's convinced e-poll books are a smart addition.
"I loved it, loved it, loved it," she says.