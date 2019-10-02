Watch again

PADUCAH — On Thursday, the entire state of Kentucky will have their eyes on Paducah as the two candidates vying for the governor's office make their pitch to voters. Some voters are already dead set on who they will vote for.

"I'm fixing to vote Republican all the way. I'm a Democrat, but I'm voting Republican," says Billy Dallas.

Dallas is voting for incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin no matter what. He says he hopes Bevin continues to talk about saving the pension system.

"I worked 35 years at the Paducah Fire Department here, and I was Assistant Fire Chief and retired. And the pension system is in bad shape, and he said he was going to straighten it out. And I hope he can," says Dallas.

Not everyone has made up their mind, though, between the governor and Democratic challenger Andy Beshear.

"Honestly, I have not made up my mind yet. This is going to be a sticky race for a lot of people," says Beth Wyant.

Wyant is a teacher, and says she's not a fan of some of Bevin's rhetoric.

"Maybe Matt Bevin could apologize for some harsh words," says Wyant.

Linda Morris is leaning towards voting for Bevin.

"I haven't been really proud of the way Bevin has done a lot of things, but I don't think Beshear is going to do any better," says Morris.

Morris says she believes both candidates will say whatever it takes at Thursday's debate to get elected.

"I think there will be a lot of promises made that won't be kept, and I think that's where they fall short of keeping their word and they let us down as voters," says Morris.

The debate will start at 12 p.m. CT on Thursday. You can watch it on WPSD local 6, or stream it online at WPSDlocal6.com.

To learn more about this story and others, follow Thomas on Facebook and Twitter.