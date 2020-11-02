With Election Day just one day away, you may have some last minute questions about voting. Below you can find answers to questions about taking time off work to vote, when ballots are allowed to be counted in each state and how you can report election day scam.
You can have paid time off or unpaid time off to vote tomorrow
Illinois law allows every employee who is entitled, after giving notice, to two (2) hours off work.
- Rules? Only applies if employee’s working hours begin less than 2 hours after opening of polls and end less than 2 hours before closing of polls. So, an employee who is scheduled to work from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. would be eligible for the two-hour paid leave because his/her shift begins less than two hours after polls open and ends less than two hours before the polls close. Someone who works 9 to 6 is out of lock because there 9 a.m. shift does not start less than two hours before the polls open. So that means go to the polls before work not after. No proof of voting required.
- Is it paid? Yes
- Is there a deadline? Yes, one day in advance for general or state election.
- What else? Employer may decide when hours are taken. Employer must give consent
Missouri law allows an employee to, with prior notice to their employer, take three (3) hours off work to vote. Employer may decide when hours are taken.
- Rules? Not required if employee has 3 consecutive non-work hours available while polls are open. See Illinois description for example. Proof of voting required.
- Is it paid? Paid, but employee must vote.
- Is there a deadline? Request the paid voting leave by twelve o’clock (12:00) noon on the day prior to the vote or election.
- Penalty? An employer who violates this law is guilty of a class four election offense – 365 days jail or $2,500 fine or both.
Tennessee law requires employers to provide employees with a reasonable amount of paid time off to vote up to three (3) hours.
- Rules? Not required if employee's workday begins more than 3 hours after polls open or ends more than 3 hours before polls close. No proof of voting required.
- Is it paid? Yes.
- Is there a deadline? Before noon on Election Day
Kentucky law requires employers to provide employees with at least four (4) hours of time off to vote or to obtain an absentee ballot.
- Rules? Employee who takes time off but does not vote is subject to disciplinary action. Employer may decide when hours are taken. The law prohibits an employer from penalizing an employee for taking time off to vote, unless the employee fails to vote for reasons that were within the employee’s control.
- Is it paid? No
- Is there a deadline? 1 day
When are absentee ballots allowed to be counted in each state?
_
|State
|Mail-in ballot processing can begin/absentee
|Main-in ballot counting can begin
|Electoral College votes
|U.S. House delegation
|Source
|Illinois
|Within two days of receipt
|7 p.m., 11/2/2020
|20
|18
|10 ILCS 5/19-8
|Kentucky
|9/21/2020
|Kentucky 9/21/2020 Not specified ("counting begins after all absentee ballots have been processed") *that means 9/21/2020
|8
|6
|KRS § 117.087
|Missouri
|10/29/2020
|7 p.m., 11/3/2020
|10
|8
|V.A.M.S. 115.300
|Tennessee
|Upon receipt
|11/3/2020
|11
|9
|Tenn. Code Ann. § 2-6-202, § 2-6-303, § 2-6-304
Source: https://ballotpedia.org/When_states_can_begin_processing_and_counting_absentee/mail-in_ballots,_2020
Processing means you can take them out of the envelopes and sort through them. Counting is when you scan them through the voting machine.
Where you can report election day scams?
KENTUCKY
- Election fraud hotline at 1-800-328-8683
The Office of the Attorney General has fielded 222 complaints for the 2020 General Election cycle prior to Election Day on November 3, and 58 of these complaints were from out-of-state or were not specific to a county and are not included in the report below. (As of last Thursday)
You can see it county by county here: https://ag.ky.gov/Election-Hotline-Updates/Pages/default.aspx
ILLINOIS
In Illinois a person who wish to file a complaint for a violation of provisions of the Election Code, other than Article 9, may do so by submitting the complaint in writing to the Executive Director. The complaint must include the name of the person submitting the complaint (the SBE will not evaluate anonymous complaints), and a way of contacting the person making the complaint, such as an address, e-mail address and/or a telephone number. The complaint must also specify the statutory provision(s) that has been violated, and describe in particular the nature of the complaint.
Source: https://www.elections.il.gov/abouttheboard/filingcomplaints.aspx
MISSOURI
- Toll Free Elections Complaint Information Line is 1-800-669-8683. You can also file a complaint online (Click here).
Source: https://www.sos.mo.gov/elections/elections_integrity
TENNESSEE
- Report possible voter fraud or misinformation to the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.
Source: https://govotetn.com/
A note from the FBI: Complaints about possible violations of the federal voting rights laws can be made directly to the Civil Rights Division in Washington, DC by phone at 800-253-3931 or by complaint form at https://civilrights.justice.gov/ .
Please note, however, in the case of a crime of violence or intimidation, please call 911 immediately before contacting federal authorities. State and local police have primary jurisdiction over polling places, and almost always have faster reaction capacity in an emergency.
Source: https://www.justice.gov/usao-mdtn/pr/us-attorneys-office-and-fbi-monitor-election-day-complaints