TENNESSEE -- Voting is now underway for the Tennessee primary.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. central time.
If you are a Tennessee voter and need to check your voting location, click here.
Tennessee voters must also bring an ID in order to vote.
Any of the following ID's can be used, even if expired:
- Tennessee drivers license with your photo
- United States Passport
- Photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security
- Photo ID issued by the federal or any state government
- United States Military photo ID
- State-issued handgun carry permit with your photo
For more on the primary in Tennessee, including local sample ballots, click here.