PADUCAH — For weeks there have been gatherings nationwide rallying for Congress to pass two voting rights bills: the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the For The People Act.
People gathered outside Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Paducah office Tuesday with signs demanding action. The group is called Four Rivers Indivisible.
The group says the Senate needs to vote on the bills. They want you to call Senator Mitch McConnell and drop off letters in support of the voting rights acts.
Four Rivers Indivisible says its crucial that people understand what these acts are calling for.
The bill intends to address voter suppression by increasing the number of precincts and drop boxes.
One measure Republicans are asking for is to restrict what can be given to voters waiting in line.
“They have even the foolish idea that you can't provide water, and as a Christian, the ability to provide is a basic Jesus instruction, and we're going to provide water to anyone who needs water,” said Gregory Waldrop.
Members of Four Rivers Indivisible say it's important for people to know that the two bills will benefit all voters. They also wanted to call attention to what is happening in the Senate.
“Voting acts are human rights. This is about allowing everyone in our country and encouraging everyone in our country to vote, whoever they vote for,” said Waldrop.
The For the people Act is currently in the Senate awaiting final revisions by Democrats.