PADUCAH — A judge has entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Wade Alexander, the Paducah man who has been charged with kidnapping an adult, wanton endangerment, and terroristic threatening.
The preliminary hearing is set for Thursday, June 4 at 1 p.m.
The judge has also appointed a public advocate to represent him.
Alexander is currently booked in the McCracken County Regional Jail on a $150,000 cash bond. The judge will review the bond again after the preliminary hearing.
Alexander's bond conditions say he must not have any further offenses, no contact with alleged victim, must stay 500 feet away from victim and location on Buckner lane where he was arrested, and he cannot possess any weapons of any kind including firearms.
