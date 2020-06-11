MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY— A Paducah man who has been charged with kidnapping an adult, wanton endangerment, and terroristic threatening will appear in court on July 16.
On May 26, Wade Alexander's sister said he pointed a shotgun at her, and threatened to kill her, her boyfriend, himself, and police officers at a home on Buckner Lane. She also said he threatened her with a knife.
In court on Thursday, it was revealed that Alexander lived upstairs at the residence for 15 years and was threatened with eviction.
Alexander missed his original preliminary hearing after refusing to put clothes on.
His bond has been set at $150,000. The defense asked for a bond reduction on Thursday because they say Alexander has no money or property. The defense also said he is on disability.