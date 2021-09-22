LYON COUNTY, KY — Wade White has announced he will not seek another term as the judge executive of Lyon County, Kentucky, in 2022.
In a video posted to YouTube, White shared his decision to step down and his plans for the remainder of his term in office.
"I'll be judge for another year and three or four months. During that time, I'm going to continue to work on grants for the county to expand our internet presence. That's going to be my last goal that I'm going to work very hard on," White says.
White thanked members of the community for supporting him during his time as judge executive.
"Lyon County has been so good to me and my family for the last three terms. You've supported me in the things that I've done, and I'm glad I got to serve. So, I wanted to thank you for that," White said.
White was first elected to serve as Lyon County judge executive in 2010, and he was reelected in 2014 and 2018.
In an interview with the Herald Ledger, White said he is not planning to seek higher office, but he is planning to find a position with a private business or advocacy organization. Talking with the newspaper, White did not rule out the possibility that he could one day run for office again at some point in the future.